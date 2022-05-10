Pleasant Valley claims immunity in suit over student video reenacting hate crime

Attorneys for the Pleasant Valley school district argue a lawsuit claiming school officials were negligent in their response to a TikTok video reenacting a hate crime should be dismissed because the district is immune from liability under state law.

The suit states that two white Pleasant Valley High School students, who are not identified by name in the lawsuit, posted the video in January 2020.

The video depicts the students — one of whom is in blackface — reenacting the beating and killing of a Black slave.

The teen pretending to be Black is picking something off a carpeted floor, which appears to be torn paper or tissue, then stuffing it into a bag or backpack. The plaintiffs allege the scene depicts a slave picking cotton.

The other teenager pretends to continue beating him. There is a brief scuffle between the two and a brief mimicking of a sex act by one of the teens. The student pretending to be Black then is on his knees, facing a wall, with his hands behind his head, fingers laced together.

The other teen appears to use a hockey stick to pretend to shoot the "Black" teen in the back. He then falls forward, and the pretend shooter smiles and gives the thumbs-up sign.

A song with lyrics that includes "I don’t like n******” plays during the video, the suit alleges.

The suit was filed on behalf of Louis Brown and Monisa Holton-Brown, parents of a Black student who attends Pleasant Valley. The suit names the district, its school board, PV Superintendent Brian Strusz and High School Principal Darren Erickson as defendants.

Attorneys for the parents argue district officials were negligent and intentionally inflicted emotional distress, and failed to protect the family from the behavior of the two students — identified in court records as "Student 1 and Student 2" — by not disciplining them, the suit states. The suit also claims district officials failed in their duty to keep parents reasonably informed about the incident, which the lawsuit describes as depicting a hate crime.

Lawyers for the school district argue Iowa’s qualified immunity law shields school officials from liability.

Qualified immunity protects public officials from civil liability when the officials are performing a discretionary function, according to Black’s Law Dictionary. The immunity applies as long as the conduct does not violate clearly established constitutional or statutory rights.

Even if the court should rule qualified immunity does not apply, the plaintiffs have failed to state a legitimate cause of action against the district, according to its motion to dismiss the suit. School officials had no control over the circulation of the video in either instance and the discipline of students is discretionary, subject to policy-related judgment and also sheltered from liability by state law, said attorney Mikkie Schiltz, who is representing the Pleasant Valley school district.

“We believe all defendants should be dismissed based upon immunity,” Schiltz said Tuesday during a hearing on the motion before Scott County District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows.

Ryan Beckenbaugh, an attorney for the Pleasant Valley parents suing the district, argued discretionary immunity does not trump the overarching duty of the district to care for its students.

Beckenbaugh said the students' actions have interfered with the right of the Browns' child to pursue an education at the school without fear, and that the district's failure to take meaningful action against the two students has emboldened them to "continue to proliferate the threatening and intimidating environment initially caused by the video within the walls of the school."

The suit states that Student 1 and Student 2 have not been expelled, suspended or removed from the school district.

Beckenbaugh said the district cannot shirk its responsibility to ensure equal access to education, and that the Browns' child has the right to be able to go to school without sitting next to Student 1 or Student 2.

The suit states the Browns' child fears being subjected to insulting or offensive contact or physical harm in that environment.

Barrows did not make a decision on the motion Tuesday. He said after the hearing it should take less than a month to reach a decision.

Reporter Barb Ickes contributed to this story.

