Pleasant Valley High School shares threat information

Pleasant Valley High School administrators shared information Tuesday about a possible threat.

According to a notification sent to all parents of Pleasant Valley High School students, a "non-specific statement was posted on the wall of one of the high school's restrooms "prior" to Nov. 22.

The possible threat read "Don't come to school on December 4th."

The release to parents said; "We are sharing this information should you be hearing about this statement and to inform you we continue to actively work with the Scott County Sheriff's Department to identify the individual(s) who might be responsible for the threat and statement appearing in the bathrooms."

Officials at PVHS are encouraging parents to speak with their children — and if they have information to contact the high school's administration, school resource officer, or submit a tip on the high school P3 campus safety app.

According to Pleasant Valley School officials, that app is available through your cell phone's app store.

A cash reward is being offered in conjunction with Quad City Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to the identification of the individual or individuals.

