 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal LeClaire boat crash
0 comments
topical alert top story

Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal LeClaire boat crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke

Photo of the victims of the crash. Anita Pinc, right, died at the scene. Her fiance, Craig Verbeke, left, died three days later as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash between their 19-foot Bayliner and a 35-foot Triton owned by James Thiel.

A Pleasant Valley man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a watercraft in connection to an August boat crash that killed two people in LeClaire.

James Thiel, 44, turned himself in Tuesday morning for the deaths of Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, and Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural resources.

He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years, two counts of involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor, one count of reckless use of a watercraft and one count of operation of an unregistered watercraft. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington state pausing reopen after virus spike

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News