Pleasant Valley man charged in fatal LeClaire boat crash

A Pleasant Valley man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a watercraft in connection to an August boat crash that killed two people in LeClaire.

James Thiel, 44, turned himself in Tuesday morning for the deaths of Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, and Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Natural resources.

He was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years, two counts of involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor, one count of reckless use of a watercraft and one count of operation of an unregistered watercraft.

