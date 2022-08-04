 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 19-year-old flown to Iowa City after being struck by vehicle

Mississippi Valley Fair celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The main entrance of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds with its twin towers and arched walkways is one of the original buildings from 1920. The local landmark has undergone several renovations and updates through the years and remains in active use.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

A 19-year-old was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after sustaining life-threatening injuries Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police said. 

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police, fire, and EMS responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds's southwest parking lot, according to a press release from Davenport Police Department. 

Authorities said they located a 19-year-old man who'd sustained life-threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Medforce. 

Davenport police said in a press release the incident is still under investigation.

The Mississippi Valley Fair runs from Aug. 4-7, and draws thousands of people to the grounds in west Davenport for nighttime concerts and daytime activities. 

