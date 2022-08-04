Police: 19-year-old flown to Iowa City after being struck by vehicle

A 19-year-old was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after sustaining life-threatening injuries Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police, fire, and EMS responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds's southwest parking lot, according to a press release from Davenport Police Department.

Authorities said they located a 19-year-old man who'd sustained life-threatening injuries and transported him to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Medforce.

Davenport police said in a press release the incident is still under investigation.

The Mississippi Valley Fair runs from Aug. 4-7, and draws thousands of people to the grounds in west Davenport for nighttime concerts and daytime activities.