Police: 2021 shooting death of 14-year-old tied to ongoing gang violence in Davenport

Ongoing conflict between rival gangs likely led to the shooting death early last year of a 14-year-old in Davenport, according to new police testimony.

Davenport police detective Jordan Sander testified Friday in Scott County District Court during a preliminary hearing in the first-degree murder case of Javon Combs.

Police allege the 20-year-old of Davenport was one of three men involved in the killing of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey near the intersection of 13th and Farnam streets on Feb. 24, 2021.

Also charged with Winfrey's murder are Chrystian Zamariyea Smith, 18, and John Eddie Hanes III, 18. Like Combs, both were charged with first-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole in Iowa.

Sander has worked as a member of the Davenport Police Department's major crimes unit for the last six years. The unit investigates crimes like homicide and burglary, but "gang-related shootings take up a fairly decent amount" of the unit's time, Sander said in court.

He testified that Combs, Smith and Hanes are part of a gang called MMG. Sander did not say what the group's name meant. He also alleged Winfrey was part of the Savage Life gang, and said police believe the two groups are rivals and that both have a "shoot on sight" order if a member or members of the rival gang are spotted.

Sander laid out for the court how Winfrey's shooting unfolded. He said at about 4:22 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, officers went to the area of 13th and Farnam streets to investigate a report of gunfire. An initial investigation indicated three vehicles — a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan — were chasing one another with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles, according to police.

Sander testified that Combs, Smith and Hanes were able to block the vehicle they were chasing, causing the vehicle in which Winfrey was riding to stop in the roadway, and that Combs and one of the other two men fired at Winfrey, striking him.

Officers located a scene and recovered spent shell casings but did not find anyone with injuries nor any damage to property during that first response.

Winfrey’s body was found the next day in a yard between houses in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

A member of Combs’ family quietly wept during Sander's testimony.

Combs is expected to make his next court appearance April 29.

