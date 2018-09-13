A two-vehicle crash late Wednesday on West River Drive at the intersection of South Fairmount Street was caused by one of the drivers racing two other cars down the roadway, according to the motor vehicle crash report field by Davenport Police Officer A. J. Poirier.
According to the crash report, Trevor Lee Moore, 16, of Buffalo, was westbound on River Drive in a 2012 Nissan Sentra when it struck broadside a 2001 Dodge Durango driven by Sisto G. Trejo, 42, of Davenport.
Trejo was eastbound on River Drive and was attempting to turn north onto South Fairmount Street when the Sentra slammed into the passenger side of his van.
The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m.
The traffic signal was green for both drivers, according to the crash report, and Trejo told officers that looking to his east the westbound lanes were clear when he began his turn.
The impact crushed the front end of the Sentra which came to rest in the westbound lanes just west of the Fairmount Street intersection. The van came to rest in a ditch on the north side of River Drive.
According to the crash report, witnesses told police that the Sentra was traveling far beyond the posted 45 mph speed limit and that the Sentra appeared to be racing two other vehicles.
Both Moore and Trejo were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Moore was charged with reckless driving and drag racing. Trejo was charged with driving on an expired driver’s license.