Rock Island Police say a 19-year-old man was transported to the hospital Friday night, injured from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to a news release, Rock Island police say initial investigation indicates the injured man "forcibly entered a residence" with several other "masked suspects."
"The resident disarmed one of the suspects of a firearm with the suspect being struck several times by gunfire," the police said. "The other suspects in this case were able to flee the scene prior to officer's arrival."
Police say the injured man is in critical condition and the incident remains under investigation.