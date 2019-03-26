A person is loaded into an ambulance at the scene of an apparent shooting in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue Monday night in Moline. Initial scanner reports said two people were shot around 9:30 p.m. Both shooting victims apparently were taken to area hospitals. Moline police were still investigating the incident late Monday night but had not made any public comment on the incident at that time.
UPDATE: Terril S. Jenkins, 23, waived extradition to Rock Island County Wednesday morning, according to Scott County Court records. He still remained in the Scott County Jail as of 9:45 a.m.
MOLINE — Police have arrested a 23-year-old Moline man in connection with a Monday night shooting that left two people injured — one critically.
Terril S. Jenkins is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said in a media release.
"The investigation is in its early stages, but this shooting is believed to be done in retaliation due to the homicide of Corey Harrell Jr., which occurred in Moline on Oct. 31, 2018," Griffin said in an email. "This case, as well as the Harrell case, remain active investigations, and we are asking anyone with information regarding either case to call Crime Stoppers or Moline Police."
Jenkins and a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting were located in Davenport on Tuesday morning, Griffin said. Jenkins is in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Moline police were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. Monday to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired.
Officers located a 19-year-old East Moline man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds and a second 19-year-old East Moline man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The first man was transported by the Moline Fire Department to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he underwent surgery. Griffin said the man is still in critical condition, and doctors do not anticipate a change in his condition for a few days.
The second man was transported by Rock Island Arsenal Fire/EMS to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, for a wound to an upper extremity and was released from the hospital.
The initial investigation shows that the men were the only occupants in an eastbound car, which was driven by the first man, when an unknown vehicle drove next to them, and shots were fired from that vehicle, police said in a media release.
The police department was assisted at the scene by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police and the East Moline Police Department.
