Police arrest Buffalo man who allegedly vandalized churches

The day the vandalism was discovered, The Rev. Paul Appel, pastor of St. Peter, said a great deal of damage was done to the old church.

It started with someone smashing the bottom of one of the stained glass windows and climbing through and then kicking out the top of the window.

The window in the bathroom was smashed, and in the meeting area, tables and chairs were overturned and the faucet in the sink was left running, Appel said.

Sacred artifacts were damaged and the tabernacle, which holds the Eucharist, was rolled off its table and onto the floor, he added.

A statue of Mary donated in recent years by a family in memory of a loved one was knocked over and severely damaged, he said.

The lectern was overturned and damaged, a votive light stand was damaged, and the missal, the liturgical book that contains instructions and text for the celebration of Mass throughout the year, was thrown out the window onto the yard, he added.

To top it all off, Appel said the vandal set off a fire extinguisher in the sanctuary so there was dust all over the place.

However, some blood and a bloody palm print was left behind, which was used by police to identify McCabe and the culprit.

McCabe was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

