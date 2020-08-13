Police arrest Buffalo man who allegedly vandalized churches

Buffalo Police said Thursday they had arrested the man who vandalized two of the city’s churches in October.
Blane Mitchel McCabe, 27, of Buffalo, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
An estimated $50,000 in damage was done to St. Peter Catholic Church, 406 4th St., and Calvary Lutheran Church, 404 4th St., Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said.
Members of St. Peter and Calvary Lutheran discovered the damage about 9 a.m. on Oct. 19.
“Some of the stained glass windows are worth $10,000,” Aleksiejczyk said.
“We were not going to let this go,” he said. “It took us awhile, but we got there. We eliminated several suspects during the investigation. We used the blood left behind at the scene to get a DNA match. It took awhile for the DNA to come back, but we got him.”
According to the Scott County Assessor website, St. Peter was built in 1910. There was no date on the assessor’s website as to when Calvary Lutheran was built, but it is as least 40 years old as there is a building permit for siding dating back to 1979.
The day the vandalism was discovered, The Rev. Paul Appel, pastor of St. Peter, said a great deal of damage was done to the old church.
It started with someone smashing the bottom of one of the stained glass windows and climbing through and then kicking out the top of the window.
The window in the bathroom was smashed, and in the meeting area, tables and chairs were overturned and the faucet in the sink was left running, Appel said.
Sacred artifacts were damaged and the tabernacle, which holds the Eucharist, was rolled off its table and onto the floor, he added.
A statue of Mary donated in recent years by a family in memory of a loved one was knocked over and severely damaged, he said.
The lectern was overturned and damaged, a votive light stand was damaged, and the missal, the liturgical book that contains instructions and text for the celebration of Mass throughout the year, was thrown out the window onto the yard, he added.
To top it all off, Appel said the vandal set off a fire extinguisher in the sanctuary so there was dust all over the place.
However, some blood and a bloody palm print was left behind, which was used by police to identify McCabe and the culprit.
McCabe was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
