Police arrest four men, one boy, on gang participation and other charges

Davenport Police arrested four men and one boy on numerous felony charges including criminal gang participation after a short vehicle chase Friday.
Police said that one of the men, Milton Lee Howard Jr., 20, who is on work release under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections until Dec. 21, 2023, and who is wanted for escape for walking away from the work release center, was seen getting into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard at 321 N. Division St.
As a Davenport squad car entered the parking lot, the driver of the vehicle in which Howard and the others were riding, tried to flee. Other squads arrived on the scene and stopped the fleeing vehicle on West 4th Street near Division Street.
Howard, of Davenport, who has only been out of prison for two months, is charged with escape from the Iowa Department of Corrections. On Oct. 24, 2019, Howard was sentenced to three years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
He violated his probation and on Jan. 30, 2020, he was sentenced to five years in prison for the firearm conviction, and a concurrent two years vehicle conviction. Howard was adjudicated a felon while a juvenile. The gun charge came after Davenport Police saw that he had posted a photo of himself with a gun on his Facebook page.
Howard was released from prison on Oct. 5 and placed on work release, which he is alleged to have violated.
Howard also is charged with criminal gang participation and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both of those charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Elijah Wires, 18, of Davenport, is on probation until May 28, 2025. On May 28 during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Wires was sentenced to a term of four years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, and four years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree robbery. He also was sentenced to serve two years on probation on second-degree theft and eluding convictions. The sentences were to be served concurrently, or at the same time.
Wire is now charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation and driving without a license.
Jacobey Bolton-Reese, 18, of Davenport, is awaiting trial in an auto-vehicle theft case dating back to June 2. He is charged in that case with one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony. A jury trial in that case is scheduled for March 14, 2022.
Bolton-Reese is now also charged with criminal gang participation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Rashawn D. Sigle Jr., 19, of Chicago, is wanted in Adams County, Ill., on a warrant to revoke his probation. On Sept. 21, 2020, during a hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, Sigle pleaded guilty to a charge theft, and a charge of aggravated battery. Each of those charges is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of two to five years. Sigle was sentenced to concurrent terms of two years on probation. A petition to revoke his probation was filed in Adams County Circuit Court on June 1.
Sigle is now charged with criminal gang participation, as well as misdemeanor carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance.
The juvenile arrested is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Howard, Bolton-Reese and Wires were being held without bond Friday night in the Scott County Jail.
Sigle was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $17,000, cash or surety. However, if Sigle posts bond he will be transported to Adams County, Ill.
There was no bond information on the juvenile.
Each of the men is expected to make a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court.