Police arrest four, seize 'ghost gun' in Moline drug trafficking and firearm investigation

Four people have been arrested and several firearms — including an untraceable "ghost gun" — and tens of thousands of dollars were seized by police as a result of an investigation into a Moline drug operation.

Police executed a series of search warrants at several residences on May 25 as part of an investigation into cannabis and cocaine trafficking and illegal firearms. During the search, the Moline Police Department's Special Investigations Group seized six firearms, undisclosed amounts of cannabis and cocaine, and more than $50,000 in suspected profits from drug sales.

Four Moline men were arrested in connection to the drug trafficking operation.

Juan Gomez-Vargas, 19, was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm without a firearm ownership ID, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, according to Moline police. His bail has been set at $50,000, according to Rock Island County court records. As of Wednesday, he was free on a $4,970 bond.

Jose Gomez-Morales, 42, was charged with a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to the Moline police. His bail was set at $100,000 and he was free on a $10,000 bond as of Wednesday, court records state.

Dylan Degeeter, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Moline police. His bail was set at $40,000 and he was still in custody as of Wednesday, according to county court records. To be released, he would have to post a $4,000 bond.

Denzel Magallon-Vieyra, 19, faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Moline police. His bail was set at $50,000, according to court records. He was still in custody Wednesday. To be released he would have to post a $5,000 bond.

All four men made their first appearances on May 26 and are next scheduled to appear on June 14.

When serving the search warrants, officers recovered a shotgun, two rifles, three handguns, cannabis, cannabis wax, psilocybin mushrooms, powder cocaine and more than $50,000 that investigators suspect of being drug proceeds, according to to Moline police. One of the handguns was stolen and another was described as a "ghost" handgun.

A ghost gun is a privately-made firearm without a serial number. Generally, firearms manufactured by licensed companies are required to have serial numbers — usually displayed on the frame of the gun — that allow officials to trace the gun back to the manufacturer, the firearms dealer and the original purchaser. Ghost guns, however, are assembled from gun parts with no serial number, according to the Associated Press.

The homemade firearms have become a growing problem for law enforcement agencies across the U.S. and have been turning up more frequently at crime scenes, used by people who are prohibited from buying a firearm and are trying to circumvent a background check, according to the AP.

Anyone with information about the case or the distribution of illegal drugs and firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 and leave an anonymous tip.

