Six people face charges after a large disturbance erupted early Monday in the Harrison Street parking ramp in downtown Davenport.
Davenport police were called at 2 a.m., Monday, to 202 Harrison St. to a report of a large group fighting, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Initial information reported a possible gun involved, but this information was not substantiated, police said.
Upon arrival police encountered about 100 people screaming and yelling profanities, according to court documents.
Six adults were arrested for their involvement.
Arrested were:
• Lakishya Howard, 34, of 1530 N. Ripley St. Howard was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Halbert Jackson, 33, no address given. Jackson was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Kandace Lester, 30, 3237 Orchard Ave. Lester was charged with failure to disperse.
• December Quinn, 32, 1028 E. 14th St. Quinn was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.
• Deontrice Overstreet, 27, no address given. Overstreet was charged with public intoxication and failure to disperse.
• Charlotte Burrage, 43, of 706½ W. 16th St. Burrage is charged with public intoxication and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited.