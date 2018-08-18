Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting early Saturday in the 700 block of North Division Street.
Matthew Lee Karr, 21, of Davenport, is charged with one count each of going armed with intent, possession with the intent to deliver 58 grams of marijuana and failing to have an Iowa drug tax stamp on the marijuana.
Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Karr also is charged with one count each of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years, as well as one count of reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
Karr’s criminal record has numerous misdemeanor convictions, including an aggravated misdemeanor conviction in Dubuque County for first-degree harassment, but he has no felony convictions. He does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
If he is convicted of the Class D charges filed against him, he will never again be allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Dustin Garner, on 3:46 a.m. Karr was standing on the corner of West 7th and North Division streets when he fired four rounds from a Taurus TCP .380 pistol at a dark-colored Nissan.
The occupants of the Nissan had fired at Karr before he fired his weapon, according to the affidavit.
Karr then ran to 1807 W. 7th St., where police seized two bags of marijuana totaling 58 grams, the Taurus .380 Karr had been carrying and another handgun, a Bersa Thunder .380.
Karr was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on $17,300 bond, cash or surety.