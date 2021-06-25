Police arrest man in connection with two shooting incidents

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with two separate shooting incidents in the city, one of which occurred in October of 2019, and the other in March of this year.

Demarcus Donnta Hanes Jr., 25, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Hanes also is charged with one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and two counts of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Bryan Butt in the 2019 incident, at 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 4 in the 1200 block of Brown Street, Hanes had gotten into an argument with the victim’s son. Hanes left the victim’s residence and then pointed a small black handgun at members of the victim’s family.

As Hanes began walking away the victim followed him. Hanes turned around and fired one shot at the victim. Hanes then ran from the scene. No injuries were reported.

The second shooting incident occurred at 4:47 p.m. March 28 in the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue.