Davenport Police have arrested a man on charges stemming from a shooting earlier this month that left a man injured.
Andrew David Carr, 24, of Davenport is charged with first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent.
The most serious charge, burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Online records show that he was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:37 a.m.
Carr posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released at 10:04 a.m.
He has a preliminary hearing March 1.
At 2:50 a.m. Feb.7, officers responded to the 800 block of Pershing Avenue in reference to multiple reports of shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
A 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was located and transported to a local hospital.
An investigation into the incident revealed that Carr, who was armed with a handgun, entered the home of the man without permission.
A struggle ensued between them, which led to Carr shooting the man, according to the affidavit.