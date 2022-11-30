Police arrest men wanted in connection with September shooting outside of East Moline tavern

Two men wanted in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of two men outside of an East Moline tavern were taken into custody Wednesday.

Trino Lavon Teague, 29, and Michael Anthony Teague, also known in Rock Island County Circuit Court records as Michael Alante Teague, 30, of Moline, were apprehended during the service of a search warrant at 1347 10th Ave., East Moline, Police Lt. Joshua Allen said.

Both men are charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Felon in possession of a firearm-first offense is a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to 10 years. A second offense of felon in possession of a firearm is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to 14 years.

Both men were being held Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail. They are expected to make a first appearance on the charges Thursday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

East Moline Police were assisted during the service of the search warrant by the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, the QCFBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the QC Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Allen said that at about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline Police Officers were in the area of Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, during bar closing.

Officers heard several gunshots coming from northeast of their location and immediately responded to the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, for treatment. Officers then investigated the scene and located several shell casings as well as a firearm. Officers were then advised that another victim, a man, had arrived at Genesis with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

As a result of the investigation arrest warrants were issued for Trino and Michael Teague.

Both men have recently served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Currently, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Michael Teague is serving a term of 18 months on probation. He was sentenced Aug. 29 after he pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony drug possession charge.

In 2017 Michael Teague was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

Trino Teague was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in 2016 after pleading guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”