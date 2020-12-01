Police arrest one in East Moline robbery

Police have made an arrest in an early-Tuesday robbery in East Moline.

Police were called at 3:33 a.m. to Circle K 1827 18th Avenue for a report of a robbery.

The store clerk told officers a white male came into the business saying he had a gun and demanded money from the register, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Responding officers were able to get a detailed clothing description of the suspect from the surveillance video and relayed this information to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Silvis police officers later made contact with a person fitting the description.

Ryan J. DeRoo, 36, was transported to the East Moline Police Department where he was arrested for aggravated robbery, a class 1 felony, and resisting a peace officer.

DeRoo was taken to the Rock Island County Jail.

The case is being reviewed by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office where final charges will be determined.

No one was injured in this incident.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0