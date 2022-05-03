Police arrest Rock Island man accused of robbing Moline woman while armed with gun

A Rock Island man armed with a gun took keys and an iPhone from a Moline woman Monday, according to authorities.

Travion Aumad Jefferson-Collins, 18, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery and criminal trespass to a residence, according to Rock Island County court records.

Officers were called at about 12:47 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a robbery at a residence in the 1100 block of 41st Street in Moline, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department. When they arrived, a 19-year-old woman told officers that Jefferson-Collins, an ex-boyfriend, took her phone and keys after an argument.

She said he was armed with a black handgun during the encounter and left in a silver Chevrolet Impala after taking the items, the release states.

Moline officers learned Jefferson-Collins was at a residence in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue in Rock Island and served a search warrant with the help of Rock Island police officers.

He was arrested just after 1 p.m. on Monday and taken to the Rock Island County Jail, according to Rock Island police reports.

While executing the search warrant, officers recovered the woman's stolen keys and phone, a handgun, and crack cocaine, according to the news release from Moline police.

Jefferson-Collin appeared in court on the charges Tuesday afternoon and his bail was set at $75,000, according to court records. To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond.

His next court date is set for May 17.

