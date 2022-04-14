 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Police arrest Rock Island man accused of using pellet gun in robbery, home invasion

  • 0

Authorities say a Rock Island man used a pellet gun to steal from another teen during an alleged home invasion.

Evan L. Vesey

Evan L. Vesey

Evan L. Vesey, 18, is accused of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records.

Vesey allegedly entered an apartment without permission on April 1 in the 3800 block of 26th Avenue in Moline, according to court records. Authorities claim he held the victim, a 17-year-old boy, by the throat and threatened him with the pellet gun then took shoes and a Chromebook.

Officers were called about 12:25 a.m. on April 1 for a report of a burglary at the 26th Avenue address, according to the Moline Police Department. When they arrived, the 17-year-old victim told officers several people broke into the residence, stole the belonging and left in an SUV.

An officer on patrol spotted an SUV matching the description of the vehicle in the 2800 block of Avenue of the Cities and attempted a stop the SUV, which sped away, according to police.

People are also reading…

Moline officers chased the SUV into Bettendorf, where they were joined by Bettendorf police officers and the Iowa State Patrol, according to the Moline Police Department.

At one point, police said the SUV stopped and three people ran from the vehicle, which then sped away. Police stopped the SUV near the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.

The police department identified Vesey as the driver and said a BB gun was recovered from the SUV.

A 15-year-old boy, whom police did not identify, was also arrested in relation to the incident and has a pending juvenile court case.

Vesey was being held Thursday on a $75,000 bail at the Rock Island County Jail. To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond.

Vesey’s next court date in Rock Island County is scheduled for May 3, according to jail officials.

Thursday, April 14 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
From our archives: Aerials of Moline
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

Jury picked in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the August 2020 crash between a boat owned by him and/or his company and a boat operated by Craig Verbeke, of Moline. Verbeke and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Watch Now: Related Video

This enchanted 'blue forest' is like a fairytale that only lasts a few days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News