Police: Bettendorf businessman set off restaurant alarm on purpose to "test law enforcement"

A Bettendorf restaurant owner who has been arrested multiple times for drunken-driving allegedly set off the security alarms in his restaurant on purpose because he wanted to "test law-enforcement."

According to an affidavit for a warrant, Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, was intoxicated and uncooperative when police responded to the burglary alarms. He reportedly told them he wanted to test law enforcement and locked himself in the restaurant.

The incident occurred on April 11, and Rashid, 60, was arrested on a warrant on May 22 and charged with one count of false report to a public entity. He has a non-jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. November 12.

