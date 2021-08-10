 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Bettendorf businessman set off restaurant alarm on purpose to "test law enforcement"
0 Comments
topical

Police: Bettendorf businessman set off restaurant alarm on purpose to "test law enforcement"

  • 0

A Bettendorf restaurant owner who has been arrested multiple times for drunken-driving allegedly set off the security alarms in his restaurant on purpose because he wanted to "test law-enforcement."

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

According to an affidavit for a warrant, Brian John Rashid, owner of Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, was intoxicated and uncooperative when police responded to the burglary alarms. He reportedly told them he wanted to test law enforcement and locked himself in the restaurant.

The incident occurred on April 11, and Rashid, 60, was arrested on a warrant on May 22 and charged with one count of false report to a public entity. He has a non-jury trial scheduled for 9 a.m. November 12. 

Download PDF Brian Rashid.pdf
Brian Rashid

Brian Rashid
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued elephants in India feast ahead of World Elephant Day

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News