Police: Blue grass couple was growing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms

A Blue Grass couple who first went to police was arrested Thursday after authorities reportedly found marijuana plants and psilocybin mushroom labs in their house.

Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 43, came to the police station with her daughter at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident, police affidavits state. The nature of her claim wasn't made clear in police documents, but authorities obtained a warrant to search her home as part of their investigation. At the house, officers noticed a strong marijuana smell and drug paraphernalia in almost every room.

"When I opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photographs, I uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers, all of which were in plain view," Officer Garret Jahns wrote in the affidavit.

Officers confiscated over 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 16 potted marijuana plants and approximately 2 to 4 pounds of marijuana and other THC products.