 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Blue grass couple was growing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Police: Blue grass couple was growing marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms

  • Updated
  • 0

A Blue Grass couple who first went to police was arrested Thursday after authorities reportedly found marijuana plants and psilocybin mushroom labs in their house.

Ilana Sylvie Poulin, 43, came to the police station with her daughter at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident, police affidavits state. The nature of her claim wasn't made clear in police documents, but authorities obtained a warrant to search her home as part of their investigation. At the house, officers noticed a strong marijuana smell and drug paraphernalia in almost every room.

"When I opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photographs, I uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers, all of which were in plain view," Officer Garret Jahns wrote in the affidavit. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Officers confiscated over 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 16 potted marijuana plants and approximately 2 to 4 pounds of marijuana and other THC products.

Poulin and her boyfriend, Timothy Owen Doyle, 33, admitted ownership of the drugs, the affidavit states. They were both arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug stamps, and one count of child endangerment, because the drugs were all easily accessible by Poulin's teenage children. Poulin was also charged with one count each of conspiracy and gathering for use of drugs, for hosting a drug house.

Poulin and Doyle are each being held in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. 

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Majestic snow leopard spotted on camera for the first time in 5 years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News