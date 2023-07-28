A Rock Island woman is accused of concealing the death of her 10-year-old son.

Sushi Stapes, 37, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of concealing a death and of obstructing justice. She additionally is charged with failing to report the death of Zion Staples.

A police complaint indicates that Staples, the boy's mother, "... knowingly moved the body of (Zion) from its place of death with the intent of concealing information, regarding the place or manner of (Zion's) death by moving (Zion's) body from inside the residence to a large garbage bin that was located in the garage."

The obstruction of justice charge is a result, police said, of Staples' intent to prevent prosecution when she, "lied about the whereabouts of her son."

She additionally claimed she didn't have a son, according to police records, and said the child's birth certificate was fraudulent.

Reports indicate the 10-year-old died in December 2022.

Rock Island police responded at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of 20 1/2 Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious death, they said.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who released the boy’s identity, said Zion was officially pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday at the scene.

The autopsy was performed Friday in Rockford and the preliminary results indicate his was suspicious and not natural, Gustafson said. Due to the ongoing investigation, further details were not being released Friday.

Sushi Staples made her first appearance on the charges on Friday afternoon. Her bail has been set at $500,000. To be released, she would have to post a $50,000 bond.

Court records state her next hearing has been set for Aug. 15.