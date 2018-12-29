Davenport police had to quell a fight between a large group made up of mostly teens Saturday at NorthPark Mall.
Police were called to the parking lot outside of the mall’s food court at 5:07 p.m. for the disturbance that sent one person to the hospital for evaluation of a minor injury.
Numerous squads were parked outside of the mall for about an hour as police cleared the teens from the mall and made sure all was quiet again. One of the squads was damaged at the scene.
Officers are investigating and looking at mall video to identify the people involved in the fight.
