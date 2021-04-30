 Skip to main content
Police capture East Moline man accused of stabbing girlfriend
  • Updated
East Moline Police officers arrested a man Friday for stabbing his girlfriend, according to the police department. 

Officers received a 911 call shortly after noon from a woman who said she'd been stabbed multiple times by her boyfriend, police said. The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where she was treated for multiple stab wounds. She's now in stable condition.

Police arrested Richard L. Lomas, 49, after a brief struggle. He is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond. He has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of seven years.

Lomas will have his first appearance before a judge on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Police ask tipsters to call 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use Crime Stopper P3 app.

