An observant Blue Grass resident is being credited with alerting police to two suspicious people who looked to be trying to break into vehicles but ended up being caught by a police in a stolen vehicle.
Blue Grass Police Chief Garret Jahns said that a citizen saw something that did not look right at about 10:07 p.m. Friday and called police.
Blue Grass Police Officer Shawn Sullivan responded to the 500 block of North Neisse Street and got a description of the two people.
The two had been seen getting into a Silver Dodge Durango they had parked behind the Blue Grass Pub and Grub, and then they walked away from it.
Sullivan stopped the two in the 400 block of North Mississippi Avenue.
Sullivan discovered that the Dodge Durango the two had been hanging around had been stolen on Halloween from the same parking area behind the Pub and Grub.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Sullivan:
Javarro Juan Benton Jr., 18, who gave his address as 718 1st Ave., Clinton, Iowa, and the 17-year-old each are charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Benton and the boy with him also are charged with attempted burglary third-degree, a serous misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year in the county jail.
Benton also is charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug, clonazepam, a sedative, and a possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically a grinder used to crush marijuana into smaller pieces so that it can be rolled into cigarettes and smoked.
Benton was booked into the Scott County Jail where it was learned he was wanted out of Lake County, Indiana on burglary and theft charges. According to Lake County, Indiana, online court records, the case against Benton was filed July 17. Benton also gave an address then of 3739 Deodar St., East Chicago, Indiana.
The 17-year-old, who is from Clinton, was fingerprinted and released to a guardian.
Jahns said that the observant citizen did the right thing calling police.
“If people see something they need to say something,” Jahns said. “We hear 1,000 times people say they thought they saw something but didn’t think it was important.
“We’d much rather have people call 911 and if it’s nothing that’s fine, but if it is something we’re there to take care of it,” he said.
Jahns added one note of caution to would-be criminals in his city.
“If you’re doing criminal activity in a small town, you’re going to get caught,” Jahns said. “You can’t hide in a small town. Everybody knows everybody.”
An observant citizen, he said, helped take a wanted criminal off the street.
Benton was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on $20,000 bond cash or surety for the charges out of Blue Grass, and a $10,000 cash-only bond for the charges out of Lake County, Indiana.