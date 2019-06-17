A Davenport man was being held in the Scott County Jail in lieu of bond Monday afternoon after police say they found cell phone video of him sexually abusing a sleeping 4-year-old child.
Tavian Jordan Eicher, 20, faces two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday morning via video arraignment.
On Thursday, the Davenport Police Department opened an investigation into the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child.
Police allege in arrest affidavits released Monday that a witness located a video on Eicher’s cell phone of him sexually abusing the child, who appeared to be sleeping during the incident.
Further investigation found there were two videos, 43 seconds and 38 seconds long respectively, on the phone that were recorded at 1:06 a.m. and 1:08 a.m. June 10, according to the affidavits.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Eicher, court records show.
The sexual abuse charges are a Class B felony each punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the exploitation charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.