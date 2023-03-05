A police chase Saturday in Bettendorf ended when a stolen SUV was driven into a police squad car.

Devontre Campbell, 25, of Galesburg, Ill. was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Saturday after leading Bettendorf police on a chase in a stolen orange 2022 Nissan Rogue.

He is charged with a felony count of criminal mischief and a felony charge of theft. He also faces multiple misdemeanor charges related to reckless driving, giving police a false identification, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle was spotted traveling east on Middle Road, where a Bettendorf Police officer attempted to initiate a stop. Campbell fled and a pursuit followed, according to a police report, and ended with Campbell colliding with a marked squad car. The collision damaged the police cruiser and totaled the Rogue.

According to police, Campbell provided the name and date of birth of his brother. Campbell's real identity was revealed after the investigators spoke with the Rogue's owner.

Police said during a search of the Rogue, they found " ... a glass smoking device containing residue of suspected methamphetamine ... in the center console of the vehicle."

Campbell was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $27,000 bond.