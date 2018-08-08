A Clinton man was arrested Monday after police say he accidentally pulled down fiber optic lines while illegally dumping dirt at the construction site for the Interstate 74 Bridge in Bettendorf.
Marc A. Bush, 38, made an initial appearance Wednesday in Scott County Associate Court on charges of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.
Bush, who is free on bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He will be arraigned Sept. 6.
Bettendorf Police say Bush was driving at 1th and State streets and illegally dumped a load of dirt on I-74 property without permission to do so at 1:12 p.m. Monday.
Chief Keith Kimball said after dumping the dirt, Bush still had the dump truck in the “up” position and accidentally took out hanging Mediacom fiber optic cables.
Mediacom had to relocate the cable lines to a permanent underground conduit as part of a network construction project that was originally scheduled to occur early next month.
The work was completed early Tuesday.
Bush is not affiliated with the bridge project, Kimball said. He did not know what company he worked for, but said the owner of the dump truck later was called to retrieve it from the scene.
His driving privileges are currently revoked from July 21 to Jan. 16, 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.