Police: Clinton man pointed gun in air at hospital

A Clinton man is charged with harassment after police say he pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air in a hospital room.

Raymond Cecil Mitchell, age unknown, was arrested on suspicion of harassment in the first degree.

Clinton police responded at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to a patient room on the fourth floor of MercyOne Medical Center.

"An investigation at the scene determined Mitchell drew the handgun out of a holster and pointed the weapon in air while a nurse was in the room," Chief Kevin Gyrion wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail without incident, Gyrion said. By Tuesday afternoon, Mitchell had posted bond and was released.

