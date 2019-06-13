A vehicle being pursued by Davenport police crossed over the center line on Kimberly Road in northwest Davenport and crashed into another vehicle.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel did not have information on injuries of the occupants of either vehicle.
Bladel said shortly after 2 p.m., police tried to stop a vehicle at Division Street and Northwest Boulevard.
The vehicle failed to stop and police pursued it south on Division to Kimberly Road and then westbound on Kimberly.
The fleeing vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Kimberly and Fairmount, Bladel said.
He said Iowa State Patrol is investigating per department protocol because a Davenport police squad car was involved.
He said traffic will be diverted for a few more hours.
The Davenport Fire Department also responded to the crash.
