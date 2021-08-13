 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Davenport man broke into house, stole child's dirty underwear
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Police: Davenport man broke into house, stole child's dirty underwear

  • Updated
  • 0
Brock Beert.jpg

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday on burglary charges after he allegedly entered a home and rummaged around for children's dirty underwear.

Brock Joseph Beert, 30, was reportedly found on the couch in the home by a juvenile. He was confronted and left out the back door, according to court documents. He was sitting on a fence when police arrived.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Beert has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He's currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond. 

Beert was arrested for burglary earlier this year, on March 1, after he broke into a house by kicking down the garage door and stole various items. He pleaded guilty to that burglary in July and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for August 19. 

A preliminary hearing for Thursday's robbery is scheduled for August 20.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued bear cubs frolic in Ukrainian sanctuary

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News