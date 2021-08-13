Police: Davenport man broke into house, stole child's dirty underwear

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday on burglary charges after he allegedly entered a home and rummaged around for children's dirty underwear.
Brock Joseph Beert, 30, was reportedly found on the couch in the home by a juvenile. He was confronted and left out the back door, according to court documents. He was sitting on a fence when police arrived.
Beert has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He's currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Beert was arrested for burglary earlier this year, on March 1, after he broke into a house by kicking down the garage door and stole various items. He pleaded guilty to that burglary in July and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for August 19.
A preliminary hearing for Thursday's robbery is scheduled for August 20.
