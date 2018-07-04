A Davenport man is being held in Henry County Jail in Cambridge, Illinois, where he faces multiple charges after Kewanee, Illinois, police say he traveled there to meet a 16-year-old boy.
Kewanee police arrested James M. Caldwell, 57, on Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Michael Minx of Kewanee Police Department.
Caldwell faces preliminary charges of indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child, grooming and traveling to meet a minor.
Officers learned that the youth and Caldwell were communicating, including text messages, and that they planned to meet. "We were able to intercept it," Minx said.
Caldwell is being held without bond pending his appearance Thursday before a judge in Henry County Court, Minx said.