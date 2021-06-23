Police: Davenport man had explicit pictures of a 12-year-old and 15-year-old on his cell phone

A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after detectives reportedly found explicit images of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old on his cell phone.
David Michael Woods, 48, was already facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021.
He was arrested in February by detectives from the Davenport Police Department Special Victims Unit and was released after posting a $50,000 cash-only bond. After further investigation, detectives arrested Woods again Tuesday and charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the police department.
Woods pleaded not guilty in March to the third-degree sexual abuse charges. Third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor are both class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.
Woods is currently being held in the Scott County jail with no bond listed. His next court date for the third-degree sexual assault charges is scheduled for June 25. No court dates were available for the new charges as of Wednesday morning.