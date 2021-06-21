Police: Davenport man kidnapped girlfriend, threatened her with knife

A Davenport man was arrested Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and threatening his girlfriend with a knife.

Michael Dean Roberson Jr., 33, has been charged with domestic abuse assault, a misdemeanor, and second-degree kidnapping and assault while participating in a felony, both felonies.

According to court documents, the assault took place on June 1. Police were called to the 8000 block of Utah Ave., Davenport at about 11 p.m., where they spoke to the victim who said she and Roberson had been dating for about a year and had lived together for two months.

Roberson was driving with the victim in the car when they got into an argument. He reportedly held onto her seat belt, preventing her from leaving the car, and threatened her with a knife.

The victim said she struggled with Roberson and he cut her on the leg. She tried to kick him and he grabbed her foot and bit her toe. She was bleeding from her toe and leg when the police arrived, but she refused medical treatment.

Roberson was arrested Saturday morning, just after midnight. He is being held in the Scott County jail on a $50,000 bond.

