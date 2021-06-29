 Skip to main content
Police: Davenport man lit car on fire
A Davenport man was arrested Monday for allegedly lighting someone's car on fire.

Aaron George Munn, 29, is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.

Munn is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $10,000 bond and a $300 bond.  

