Police: Davenport man lit car on fire

A Davenport man was arrested Monday for allegedly lighting someone's car on fire.
Aaron George Munn, 29, is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The amount of damage to the car was over $750, according to court documents.
Munn is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $10,000 bond and a $300 bond.
