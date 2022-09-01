 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Davenport man sexually abused child at knife-point

  • 0
Anthony M. Lowell

Anthony M. Lowell

 Anthony Watt

Police say a Davenport man held a knife to a child’s throat as he forced the child to participate in sex acts.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Anthony M. Lowell, now 28, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from acts Lowell allegedly committed between Oct. 11, 2011, and Feb. 25, 2012, in both Davenport and Bettendorf. At the time, the victim was younger than 12.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

The victim told police that Lowell held it to victim’s throat and told the child not to tell anyone what was happening, or he would “kill everyone,” court records state.

Court records state Lowell made a partial confession.

District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows approved a warrant for Lowell’s arrest on Monday, and Lowell was arrested Wednesday, court records state.

People are also reading…

His bond is $25,000 cash only, and Lowell remained in custody Thursday afternoon, according to Scott County Jail records.

Lowell’s first court appearance was Thursday, and his next is scheduled for September 9.

Photos: Looking back at J.I. Case in the Q-C
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Century-old family photo studio preserves Ghana's history in black and white

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News