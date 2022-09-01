Police: Davenport man sexually abused child at knife-point

Police say a Davenport man held a knife to a child’s throat as he forced the child to participate in sex acts.

Anthony M. Lowell, now 28, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, according to Scott County court records. The charges stem from acts Lowell allegedly committed between Oct. 11, 2011, and Feb. 25, 2012, in both Davenport and Bettendorf. At the time, the victim was younger than 12.

The victim told police that Lowell held it to victim’s throat and told the child not to tell anyone what was happening, or he would “kill everyone,” court records state.

Court records state Lowell made a partial confession.

District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows approved a warrant for Lowell’s arrest on Monday, and Lowell was arrested Wednesday, court records state.

His bond is $25,000 cash only, and Lowell remained in custody Thursday afternoon, according to Scott County Jail records.

Lowell’s first court appearance was Thursday, and his next is scheduled for September 9.