A Davenport man is in custody after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rock Island early Wednesday.
Antonio Raydell Harper, 18, is charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and eluding, a Class D punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also was cited for no valid driver’s license and reckless driving.
Just before 2 a.m., Davenport police were advised by Rock Island police a black Jeep Compass had fled across the Centennial Bridge into Davenport and had been stolen at gunpoint, according to arrest affidavits filed Wednesday.
At 2:43 a.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle driving eastbound in the 400 block of East Locust Street. Officers pursued, and the chase reached speeds in excess of 90 mph in a 35-mph zone and crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic.
A Buffalo Police officer successfully deployed stop sticks and Harper eventually pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of North Division and West High streets.
Harper fled on foot, but was arrested in the backyard of a home in the 2000 block of North Division Street following a short foot chase.
He does not have a valid driver’s license.