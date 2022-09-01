Police: Davenport man tossed 'incendiary device' into occupied home

A 31-year-old man allegedly threw an incendiary device into a Davenport home that had people inside.

Scott County authorities have charged Spenser L. Barton, Davenport, with first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit forcible felony, according to county court records.

Police say Barton drove to the area of Washington and 16th streets with two other people with the intent to throw a brick and an incendiary device into a home, court records state.

Barton committed first-degree arson when the device was thrown into an occupied residence in the 1500 block of Washington Street, court records state.

The Davenport police on Wednesday arrested Barton on a warrant related to the incident, according to court records. District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum ordered the warrant on Tuesday.

The identities of the other two people alleged to have participated in the attack were not provided in the court records, nor was a description of the device or the damage it caused, if any.

Barton’s bond was $25,000 cash only, according to the Scott County Jail website. He was still in custody Thursday afternoon.

His first court appearance was Thursday, and his next is scheduled for Sept. 9, court records state.