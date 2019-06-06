A former Davenport Residential Correctional Facility, or RCF, client is facing a new charge after police say he tried to have someone kill the boyfriend of his ex-wife.
John Henry Cooper, 43, of Davenport faces one count of solicitation to commit murder, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Online jail records show he was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday. He is expected to appear in court this morning via video arraignment.
Court records show that Cooper was ordered in September by a judge in Clinton County to complete programming at the RCF for violating the terms of his probation in a drug case. Once he completed the program, he was to be released back to probation, according to court records.
On Nov. 28, a residential officer was conducting a routine eye count and saw Cooper looking at a small phone while lying in a bed. The phone was confiscated, according to an application filed by Davenport police in support of a search warrant.
The following day, another residential officer conducted a random locker search and found a second cell phone in Cooper’s locker.
During a search of the phone, the residential officer saw threatening messages from Cooper to a former resident of the RCF. Though Facebook message, Cooper asked the former resident to kill a man who was in a relationship with his ex-wife.
The man also is a former resident of the RCF.
On Jan. 11, a judge in Clinton County ruled that Cooper violated the terms of his probation in his drug case because of the solicitation allegation and ordered him to serve the original sentence of up to five years in prison, according to the application.
The case was forwarded to Davenport police on Jan. 14. An officer spoke with the alleged victim, who said Cooper had been harassing him and his girlfriend for almost two years and that he had contact with Cooper by telephone via text message and Facebook messenger, according to the application.