A 19-year-old Davenport man was driving at speeds of 80 to 90 mph in an attempt to elude a Davenport police officer before crashing into a vehicle, killing the driver.
Angel Domingo Ochoa now faces charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and interference with official acts in the crash that killed Lori Ann Letts, 48.
He is expected to appear in Scott County court this morning via video arraignment.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper was called in to assist Davenport police with the investigation, according to arrest affidavits filed Friday by the state patrol.
The trooper saw a red 1998 Lincoln Towncar with heavy front-end damage in the middle of Kimberly Road just west of the intersection with North Fairmount Street.
A white 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was in the south ditch with heavy driver's side damage.
Davenport officer on the scene said he was pursuing the Lincoln Towncar, which had no license plate, in his unmarked Dodge Charger patrol car with flashing red lights and sirens.
The officer attempted to pull it over, for several violations including no tail light, seatbelts not properly worn by the driver and passenger, and no registration plates.
The Towncar driver attempted to elude the officer, driving at speeds of 80 to 90 mph and failed to stop at multiple red-lighted intersections.
He continued westbound on Kimberly Road approaching North Fairmount Street.
He failed to stop at the steady red light of the intersection, continued through the intersection and broadsided the Chevrolet Equinox driven by Letts, who was southbound on North Fairmount Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ochoa was seen on dashcam video, as well as by the officer, trying to exit the vehicle from the driver’s seat but could not because of the severe vehicle damage.
Ochoa and his passenger, Gavin Bennett, 18, were removed from the vehicle and transported to a Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for their injuries.
Bennett was then transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, while Ochoa was released and booked into the Scott County Jail.