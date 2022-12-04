Police dog alerts officers to meth in man's vehicle

A Clinton man is accused of selling methamphetamine after a police dog alerted officers to the drug in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Brian Matthew Singletary, 50, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Singletary also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Brennen Roling, at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, Roling saw Singletary get into the driver’s seat of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of Locust Place and Adams Place.

A check of Singletary’s drivers license confirmed it was suspended and a traffic stop was initiated on the Jeep in the 400 block of S. 9th St.

Roling got his K9 partner Roman and took him to the front driver’s side of the Jeep. As Roman walked down the driver’s side of the vehicle he sat down alerting Roling to the presence of drugs.

Singletary admitted to Roling there was about an ounce of methamphetamine – 28.35 grams – inside a backpack that was stowed in the rear hatch area of the Jeep. Singletary said the backpack belonged to him.

Police have said that one-tenth of a gram is the normal dose for methamphetamine.

Inside a gray zippered bag officers seized from the Jeep was a plastic container inside of which was three large methamphetamine shards that weighed 22.2 grams. Another plastic container had another 2.8 grams of crushed methamphetamine. The total weight was 25 grams, or 250 doses of methamphetamine.

Also seized from the Jeep was a digital scale with meth residue, a scale calibration weight, multiple empty plastic bags and drug paraphernalia. There also were two packages in the zippered bag addressed to Singletary.

In post-Miranda interview, Singletary admitted that he purchased an ounce of meth that day for $525 and that he was going to sell the meth to other people until he could pay off the $525, according to the arrest affidavit. Singletary told police he does that about once a month.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Clinton County District Court, Magistrate Brian Wright scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 9.

Singletary was being held Sunday in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $30,000.