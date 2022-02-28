Police: Double fatal crash in Bettendorf went unnoticed for hours

The rollover crash that killed two people in Bettendorf early Saturday occurred about four hours before the wreckage was discovered, police said Monday.

The vehicle had been occupied by two people and came to rest in a grove of trees on the east side of Interstate 74, just before the Spruce Hills Drive exit. It would not have been visible in the dark, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.

No one reported the crash.

Police believe it occurred around 2:30 a.m., Kimball said, but it was not discovered until about 6:30 a.m. An Iowa State trooper on routine patrol spotted the vehicle, a 2017 Audi A3, right around daybreak.

The driver and passenger had been ejected from the car, which was destroyed.

"It was really in bad shape," the chief said. "It was rolled, and they were ejected. If we got a call, it wouldn't have mattered. They were fatal injuries."

The victims had not yet been identified Monday morning but were a 37-year-old woman from Bettendorf and a 28-year-old man from Davenport.

Over the weekend, police canvassed the townhouses along Hawthorne Drive, which is just east of the crash site, the chief said. Investigators were questioning residents, and some reported hearing something early Saturday, but no one had information about the crash.

At daylight, passing motorists saw first responders recovering the victims and removing the vehicle from the trees.

"I was driving to work (Saturday) and passed the scene approximately 7:40 a.m.," said Nathan Bird, of Moline. "First responders were at the scene, police and fire department. I thought it was a traffic stop at first, but when I got closer, I started to get a bad feeling. As soon as I reached the scene and saw the car in the trees I said, 'Oh, my God. Oh no.'

"... I’m a former first responder and can handle seeing unfortunate things, but this accident is something that will stay with me for a while."

Kimball said authorities used a drone to take aerial photographs. Even in the photos that were taken during daylight, he said, it was difficult to see the car in the wooded area along the fence line that separates the interstate from the residential area.

"It was upside-down, tucked into the trees and a darker car," the chief said. "The trooper just happened to see it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.