A vehicle being pursued by Davenport police on West Kimberly Road in northwest Davenport crashed into another vehicle killing the driver of that vehicle, police said.
The Iowa State Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said Thursday night that the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet, Lori Ann Letts, 48, of Davenport, was killed in the crash.
According to the State Police report, Davenport police were pursuing Angel Domingo Ochoa, 19, who was driving a 1998 Lincoln Continental.
Ochoa was racing westbound on West Kimberly Road when he ran a red light at North Fairmount Street and slammed into the vehicle driven by Letts.
Letts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ochoa and his passenger, Gavin Bennett, 19, of Davenport, were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Ochoa was treated for minor injuries and released.
Bennett was later taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City. His condition was not available late Thursday.
Ochoa was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, and serious injury by vehicle as well as failing to appear on a possession second charge.
The crash occurred at 2:38 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.