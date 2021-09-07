Police: Fire in Rock Island Monday morning which killed one was arson

One person died in a Rock Island fire early Monday morning. Police believe the fire was started on purpose, according to a news release posted on the city website.
Firefighters and police officers responded to a report of fire at 12:17 a.m. in a single-family residence on the 700 block of 11th Ave. Several occupants of the home evacuated safely, but 69-year-old Nicolasa Casco was found inside and removed from the building by firefighters. Casco, of Rock Island, died after being transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital. Casco was identified Tuesday by Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson.
The cause of the fire is being treated as an arson, the release states. It is being investigated by the Rock Island Fire Marshal's Office, the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, the Rock Island Coroner's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.