Police: Former Eldridge cop charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl while on duty

A former Eldridge Police officer was sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty, according to charges brought by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, who resigned Monday, was taken into custody Tuesday night and booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:01 p.m. with a $10,000, cash-only bond.
The assault happened May 1, while Denoyer was employed and on-duty as an Eldridge Police Officer, according to the arrest affidavit.
He's charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler said Tuesday night that he was called to Denoyer’s residence in Davenport Monday night. Denoyer gave Sisler a verbal resignation. Denoyer then signed a letter of resignation Tuesday morning at the Eldridge Police Department.
Denoyer was with the Davenport Police Department beginning in January 2019 before moving over to Eldridge about a year ago.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Denoyer on Friday, Sept. 24 at the request of the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Eldridge Police Department, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Denoyer's arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in Scott County court.
Thomas Geyer
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
