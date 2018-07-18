Geoffrey Friend and Joseph Schillig were simply trying to get home Wednesday afternoon after a hard day of work when a stolen car occupied by four teens who were fleeing police slammed into the trailer Friend was towing, destroying the trailer and causing the car to crash.
The four suspects, all in their teens, fled on foot but were quickly captured by police.
“We were coming down Division Street when we saw this car being chased down the hill by the cops,” said Friend, of Davenport, adding that he turned his Suburban pulling the trailer onto 7th Street to get away from the action and get to his home near 6th and Brown streets.
The car Friend was talking about was a red 2005 Pontiac Grand Am that had been reported stolen. The four teens in the vehicle allegedly robbed a woman of her cellphone in the 1600 block of West Rockingham Road.
When police spotted the car, they pursued and the driver of the Grand Am hit the gas pedal, police said.
“I was going through the intersection of 7th and Sturdevant streets when I looked to my right and saw them heading north up Sturdevant,” Friend said. “I knew they weren’t going to stop for the stop sign,” he said as he described his eastbound trip down 7th Street. “I gunned it and the car hit the trailer, destroying it and totaling the car. Those kids all got out and ran.”
Police had the teens in custody in short order.
Looking at the debris from both the car and the trailer that was scattered all over Sturdevant Street north of 7th Street, Friend said, “If they had hit my truck as fast as they were going it may have hurt or killed us. I’m glad I gunned it.”
While it was only a pallet trailer Friend used to haul wood and other items, the impact ripped the hitch of the trailer off the back of Friend’s Suburban.
Davenport police said that one of the juveniles in the car allegedly is the grandson of the woman who owns the Grand Am.
As the police investigated the crash, Friend and Schillig worked to get the trailer in some condition so they could pull it to Friend’s home, about a mile away or less.
Police said the incident started at 3:19 p.m. and that two of the boys were sent to the Scott County Jail and two were sent to the Juvenile Detention Center. Charges were still being determined late Wednesday.