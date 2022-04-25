 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Gunman fired at teens in Friday drive-by shooting in Rock Island

A gunman in a vehicle shot at two teenagers Friday afternoon in Rock Island, though no one was reported hurt.

Officers were called just before noon for a report of shots fired at the intersection of 16th Street and 12th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When police arrived, they found two teens who said a passenger in a small gray or black vehicle similar to an SUV shot at them.

They described the gunman as a black male in a hoodie, mask and dark clothing, the department said. The vehicle he was in was last seen going east on 12th Avenue.

When they searched the area, officers found spent shell casings on the street, police said. No property was damaged during the attack.

No further information was available from police Monday.

