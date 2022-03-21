Police identify 16-year-old killed Friday in Davenport shooting.

Tylan Sanders of Davenport was the teenager killed Friday morning in a shooting on Iroquois Drive, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Officers were called about 6:19 a.m. to investigate a report of gunfire in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive and when they arrived they found Sanders, 16, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

The police department released his name Monday afternoon, but said the shooting was still under investigation and further information was not available.

The shooting caused a large police response on Iroquois for several hours Friday. There were at least 10 marked and unmarked police vehicles at the site, and much of the 900 block was marked off with police tape.

Officers moved up and down Iroquois and Cimarron Drive, which intersect Iroquois to the south, knocking on doors and speaking with residents.

A neighbor said he heard what sounded like two gunshots at about 6:15 a.m. but did not see anything.

