The 28-year-old Donahue woman who was fatally shot while working at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf Saturday had been an employee of the store for three months, according to the company and police.
Bettendorf police on Monday afternoon identified the slain clerk as Brittany M. Wilson. While few details have been released in the case, police say they believe she was shot in an apparent robbery gone wrong.
Police Chief Keith Kimball said he could not elaborate on why police believe this was a case of a robbery gone wrong or what, if anything, was taken from the store, citing the ongoing investigation.
He said it does not appear that the shooter and Wilson, who was working alone, knew each other. No arrests have been made in the case and police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects.
Kimball said Monday there is “no known threat that we are aware of or that we could account for.” He did not elaborate further.
Police were called at 5:40 p.m. Saturday to the Big 10 Mart, 2480 53rd Ave. for a report of a shooting. Kimball said some customers who had come into the store found Wilson and called 911.
The store remained closed Sunday and reopened for business Monday.
Glenn Hasken, chief operating officer of Molo Companies which owns Big 10 Mart, said in a written statement to the Quad-City Times that the company takes the safety of its team members, customers and facilities “very seriously.”
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our lost team member, her family and friends, and for the Molo Companies’ family,” he said in the statement.
Hasken said counseling is being made available to employees that would like to talk with a professional counselor following the shooting at the store.
The Bettendorf Police Department asks anyone with information to call the department at 563-344-4015, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Wilson’s death is the first reported homicide in Bettendorf since May 30, 2015, when Levi Arnold, 34, of Bettendorf was fatally stabbed in his Tanglewood Road home.
His then-15-year-old brother, Caleb Arnold, was charged with first-degree murder in his death. He later pleaded guilty as a youthful offender to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and was ordered to undergo intensive residential treatment at the State Training School for Boys in Eldora. He also was placed on supervised probation upon his release from the state training school.