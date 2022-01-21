Police identify suspects from armed robbery at Rock Island vape shop

Rock Island Police have identified two suspects of an armed robbery that left one of the suspects dead and another wounded Tuesday.
An employee of Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape shot at three suspects Tuesday evening who had entered the store, threatened employees and demanded merchandise. One of the suspects had a gun.
One of the suspects, 23-year-old Marcase K. Humphries, of Rock Island, was found later that night by Davenport police at a Taco Bell in Davenport. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.
Another suspect, 23-year-old Ernest D. Morgan III, of Rock Island, was found by Rock Island Police in the 2100 block of 16th Ave. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.
Rock Island Police obtained an arrest warrant for Morgan while he is being treated. He's charged with armed robbery, with a bond set at $500,000.
The third suspect has not yet been identified by police. It is a man, possibly a light-complected African-American or Hispanic with a large build, according to police. The suspect is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is between 20 and 30 years old.